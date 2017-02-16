Report: Roman Polanski wants to return to U.S.

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:25 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Director Roman Polanski will make a move next week to return to the United States and end his child rape case for good, TMZ reported.
According to TMZ, Polanski's lawyer, Harland Braun, has asked a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge to unseal a transcript of the testimony of the prosecutor in the Polanski case.
Braun believes the secret testimony supports Polanski's claim that he cut a deal to serve only 48 days in jail for raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.
Polanski, 83, spent 42 days in Chino State Prison and was released. But Judge Laurence Rittenband allegedly reneged on the deal and told prosecutors he decided Polanski should spend up to 50 years in prison. That's when Polanski fled to Europe, TMZ reported.
Polanski then spent another 334 days in custody in Switzerland. A Polish court ruled Polanski has served his time under the plea deal, and now Braun wants the Los Angeles judge to honor that ruling.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}