Barbara, George H.W. Bush will do Super Bowl coin toss

Updated: 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | Posted: 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By AJC Sports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, will perform the coin flip at the Super Bowl Sunday in Houston, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Wednesday.
Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath, confirmed that the couple will be in Houston for Sunday's game.
"(The president and Mrs. George H. W. Bush) are honored by NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin (before) the Super Bowl, and are looking forward to it," he wrote on Twitter.
">February 1, 2017
">February 1, 2017

Pres/Mrs @GeorgeHWBush are honored by @NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin b4 #SuperBowl, and are looking forward to it.— Jim McGrath (@jgm41)
Pres/Mrs
The 92-year-old former president was released from the hospital this week after a bout with pneumonia.
The NFL had requested Bush be a part of pre-game festivities at NRG Stadium, where the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots will face off in Sunday’s game.
Bush is a frequent spectator at Houston Astros and Texans games.
In 2002, Bush performed the Super Bowl coin flip when the Patriots faced the St. Louis Rams at the Louisiana Superdome. The Rams won the coin toss (heads). The Patriots won the game, 20–17.
According to betting site oddsshark.com, tails has won the coin toss 52 percent of the time at the Super Bowl.
The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
