Report: Florida girl in arranged marriage at 13; husband arrested

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:47 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
By Chelsea Todaro
Palm Beach Post
Nearly eight years after a woman got married at 13, police arrested a man in Bonita Springs on charges of child abuse, and lewd and lascivious behavior.
The woman, now 20, was only in middle school when she married Antonio Juarez, 31, in a ceremony surrounded by her family, the Fort Myers News-Press reports. The woman’s marriage was reportedly arranged by her parents, and they were able to hide the it for so long by lying to law enforcement officials when suspicions arose, according to the News-Press.
The situation became exposed when the unidentified woman went to a lawyer last summer asking for legal help because Juarez, who is from Guatemala, wanted custody of their 6-year-old daughter.
When the woman explained to the lawyer that she was married at 13, the lawyer convinced her to come forward to police.
Juarez’s lawyer claims he was “unaware” that he was breaking the law by marrying the underage girl, and there was no “malicious intent,” the News-Press reports.
Juarez turned himself into police when he asked the court to grant him rights to see his daughter. The charges against him are felonies, and he could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Juarez has a court date scheduled in February and could also face deportation since he is not a citizen.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}