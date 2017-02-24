Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:34 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 | Posted: 6:34 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
Rare.us
NEW YORK —
Former President Barack Obama has only been gone from the White House for a little over a month, but for some, it seems like a lifetime. So when America’s 44th president showed up in New York City this week, many people were excited.
A relaxed, tie-less Obama was pictured leaving a building on Fifth Avenue, and while no one was sure what he was doing, no one seemed to care. Joyous onlookers waved and yelled at the former president, and he amiably waved back.
Some were quick to post their videos and pictures of the spotting online.
">February 24, 2017
President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith)pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W— Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017
President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now
Although Obama visited Chicago after his vacation to look over plans for his presidential library, this is the first time he’s been widely seen in public since he left office on Jan. 21, and onlookers were happy to get even a small glimpse of him once again.
People are speculating that he was in town to see his daughter, Malia, who’s working as an intern for the Weinstein Company. The two were spotted at the New York City restaurant Emilio’s Ballato on Thursday evening. The restaurant posted a picture of the pair posing with members of the staff on its Instagram page, thanking them for dining at the Italian eatery.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}