By Elizabeth Vale

Rare.us

Former President Barack Obama has only been gone from the White House for a little over a month, but for some, it seems like a lifetime. So when America’s 44th president showed up in New York City this week, many people were excited.

A relaxed, tie-less Obama was pictured leaving a building on Fifth Avenue, and while no one was sure what he was doing, no one seemed to care. Joyous onlookers waved and yelled at the former president, and he amiably waved back.

Some were quick to post their videos and pictures of the spotting online.

">February 24, 2017

Although Obama visited Chicago after his vacation to look over plans for his presidential library, this is the first time he’s been widely seen in public since he left office on Jan. 21, and onlookers were happy to get even a small glimpse of him once again.

People are speculating that he was in town to see his daughter, Malia, who’s working as an intern for the Weinstein Company. The two were spotted at the New York City restaurant Emilio’s Ballato on Thursday evening. The restaurant posted a picture of the pair posing with members of the staff on its Instagram page, thanking them for dining at the Italian eatery.