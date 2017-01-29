Reggae, soft rock help dogs relax, study says

By Michelle Ewing

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Putting together a playlist for your pup? New research could help you fetch some of Fido's favorite tunes.

In a recent study by the University of Glasgow and the Scottish SPCA, researchers found that dogs in kennels were less stressed when they listened to music – especially reggae and soft rock.

"Overall, the response to different genres was mixed, highlighting the possibility that, like humans, our canine friends have their own individual music preferences," said Neil Evans, one of the study's authors.

