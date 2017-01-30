Red panda still on the lam in Virginia a week after escaping zoo

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:37 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The red panda named Sunny, who escaped from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, is still on the lam.
Sunny escaped from her enclosure on Jan. 23 and hasn’t been seen since.
The zoo has employed dogs, volunteers, thermal cameras and even drones in the search for the cute little animal that looks more like a fox than a panda. Officials now believe Sunny escaped the zoo grounds and is out in the community.
“We have not given up, and we ask that you do not either,” the zoo said in a statement about Sunny posted on its website.
“We even have the local post offices involved in the search, as their delivery staff is actively engaged while on their routes.”
The zoo has fielded many calls about possible sightings of Sunny, but it turns out most were raccoon sightings or red foxes.
While Sunny does have a microchip, the chip does not contain a GPS tracker.
The zoo has asked for the public’s help, asking residents in neighborhoods around the zoo to check their yards, sheds and under their home, in hopes Sunny will turn up soon.
