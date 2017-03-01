Follow us on

Updated: 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017

A real-life Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant is coming to SXSW

Los Pollos Hermanos
Frederick M. Brown
Actor Giancarlo Esposito passes out boxes of "Los Pollos Hermanos" chicken (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Austin American-Statesman

Fans of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” are in luck this South by Southwest: AMC is bringing a real-life version of Gus Fring’s fried chicken restaurant to the heart of downtown Austin, Texas, in a few weeks.

According to Austin Towers, a permit for a private party was filed with the city last week describing “a temporary 1,400 square-foot space with an A-2 occupancy classification — indicating a restaurant — that also includes a stage space for more than 500 people.” The restaurant will be set up in a parking lot at 5th Street and Congress Avenue (to SXSW veterans, that’s the same parking lot that hosted a giant Ferris wheel for “Mr. Robot” last year).

The pop-up restaurant won’t be the only appearance related to the AMC shows — Bob Odenkirk, who plays Saul Goodman in both shows, is speaking at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 during the festival.

No word yet on if the restaurant will be open to the public or if you’ll need a badge to get in.

 
 

