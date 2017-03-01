A real-life Los Pollos Hermanos restaurant is coming to SXSW

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 5:28 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Austin American-Statesman
Fans of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” are in luck this South by Southwest: AMC is bringing a real-life version of Gus Fring’s fried chicken restaurant to the heart of downtown Austin, Texas, in a few weeks.
According to Austin Towers, a permit for a private party was filed with the city last week describing “a temporary 1,400 square-foot space with an A-2 occupancy classification — indicating a restaurant — that also includes a stage space for more than 500 people.” The restaurant will be set up in a parking lot at 5th Street and Congress Avenue (to SXSW veterans, that’s the same parking lot that hosted a giant Ferris wheel for “Mr. Robot” last year).
The pop-up restaurant won’t be the only appearance related to the AMC shows — Bob Odenkirk, who plays Saul Goodman in both shows, is speaking at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 during the festival.
No word yet on if the restaurant will be open to the public or if you’ll need a badge to get in.
