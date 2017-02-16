Rare baby monkey draws raves at S.F. Zoo

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:07 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SAN FRANCISCO —
An Instagram picture shared Thursday by the San Francisco Zoo has become a viral sensation. It's of a baby monkey born on Feb. 12, KGO reported.
The redheaded monkey is a Francois langur, an endangered species that is native to China and Vietnam.
Fewer than 2,000 of them live in the world, the zoo said on its Twitter feed.
“This is an exciting birth,” the zoo tweeted.
The species is named after Auguste François (1857–1935), who was the French Consul at Lungchow in southern China. The François' langur is a medium-sized primate with black, silky hair. It has very distinct white sideburns that grow from its ears to the corners of its cheeks.
Valentine’s Day may be over, but we’re in love with this new Francois langur, born Sunday, February 12 at #SFZoo. Francois’ langurs are an endangered monkey living in fragmented populations in their native China and Vietnam. It is estimated that there may be fewer than 2000 individuals remaining in the wild. #SavingSpecies 📸: Marianne Hale
A post shared by San Francisco Zoo (@sanfranciscozoo) on
On 2/12 we welcomed a Franc̗ois’ langur! This is an exciting birth as it is estimated that there are fewer than 2,000 remaining in the wild. pic.twitter.com/EpSR0hGo7a— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) February 16, 2017
