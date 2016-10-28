Rachel Dolezal legally changes name to Nkechi Amare Diallo

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Rachel Dolezal, a former NAACP chapter president, gained attention in 2015 after it was revealed that she was white and not black, as she had been claiming for years.

More than a year after the scandal made headlines, she changed her name.

>> Read more trending stories

The Spokane, Washington-based activist officially changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington court in early October, according to legal documents, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Daily Mail, the new name has African origins, specifically from Nigeria. "Nkechi" is short for "Nkechinyere," which means "what god has given" or "gift of god," and "Diallo" means "bold," according to the Mail.

>> Jobless and nearly homeless, Rachel Dolezal still isn't sorry for posing as black

A Change.org petition in October urged the TEDx organization to post one of the former civil rights leader's speeches online. The petition was posted by a user with the name Nkechi Diallo.

"Rachel Dolezal's TEDx Talk on Race & Identity ... is still not available online," the petition read. "Please post her talk online immediately. She should not be censored due to her unique perspective. We want to watch this speech."

On Monday, four months after the petition was started, TEDx responded, saying the organization had made the speech public. The petition had reached less than half of the 100 supporters it seeked.

The 39-year-old's social media accounts still list her birth name.

A memoir is set to be released later this month, with Dolezal listed as the author.

>> Rachel Dolezal announces memoir 'In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World'