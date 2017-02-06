Qatar Airways sets record for world's longest flight

DOHA, QATAR - JANUARY 23: A Qatar Airways plane flys over head during the second round of the Comercial Bank Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club on January 23, 2014 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Qatar Airways has officially hosted the longest flight in history on record.

The flight -- from Doha, Qatar, to Auckland, New Zealand -- lasted 17 hours and 30 minutes, according to CNN.

The Boeing 777 plane flew a total 9,031 miles before landing in New Zealand on Sunday.

Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, who was a passenger on the flight, called the trip "an important milestone."

The previous record was held by Emirates, which completed a 8,823-mile flight from Dubai to Auckland in 17 hours and 15 minutes last year.

More airlines are looking to do nonstop international trips, including Australia-based airline Qantas, which hopes to provide nonstop flights for travelers between Australia and Europe -- a 17-flight -- by March 18, according to CNN.