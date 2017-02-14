Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | Posted: 1:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017
By WPXI.com
McMURRAY, Pa. —
A now 12-week-old puppy has vision in both eyes after having had a 5-inch metal rod removed from his head and eyes, according to the University of Veterinary Specialists.
The suspected abuse case was reported in early February to UVS, which picked up the puppy in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania. The rod was discovered to have gone through one of the puppy’s eyes, the other eye socket and through his brain.
Successful surgery was performed on the puppy two days after he was taken into the care of UVS. At the time, doctors were confident that the puppy would have eyesight in at least one eye.
“We confirmed that the puppy had vision in the left eye after surgery. The right eye sustained significantly more damage, and it was unclear if he would even be able to keep the eye,” chief medical officer Dr. Rory Lubold said Tuesday in a news release.
Doctors at UVS teamed up with an ophthalmologist at Ohio State University for additional ophthalmic testing.
It was announced Tuesday that the puppy will have vision in both eyes and is expected to make a full recovery.
“The doctors and technicians here at University Veterinary Specialists have been working diligently to save the eye and preserve vision. This is the best possible outcome,” Lubold said.
A post on UVS' Facebook page showed the active puppy after the surgery.
Financial assistance for the puppy’s medical costs is being provided by The UVS Cares Foundation. Donations can be made to The UVS Cares Foundation online at UVSCares.com or by calling 724-717- 2273.
