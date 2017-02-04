By WPXI.com

A 10-week-old puppy that had a 5-inch metal rod through his head and eyes underwent a successful surgery, the University of Veterinary Specialists announced Sunday.

Doctors were able to remove the rod, which went through one of the puppy’s eyes, the other eye socket and through his brain.

An investigation is underway after the UVS Express Pet Transport was dispatched to Bentleyville on Friday for a suspected abuse case.

The dog underwent testing to determine the severity of his injuries and surgical options.

“We took a day to plan, perform advanced imaging and consult with our specialists to make sure we did everything we could for this puppy. We are confident that he will have eyesight in at least one eye, but it is too early to tell if we can save the other eye,” Dr. Dimitri Brown, chief medical officer at University Veterinary Specialists, said in a release.

The UVS Cares Foundation will be covering the dog’s medical costs. Donations to the UVS Cares Foundation can be made by check or credit card by calling 724-717-2273.

“There's a lot of animals in our community and animals that come into our hospital where the owners don't have the funds available to help cases like this,” said Dr. Christina Chamberlain of the UVS Cares Foundation.