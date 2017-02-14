Follow us on

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Posted: 7:24 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017

Puppy found with rod through head, eye now ready for adoption

Puppy recovers photo
A 12-week old puppy has vision in both eyes after getting a metal rod removed from his head. He will receive on-going medical care at University Veterinary Specialists(Photo via University Veterinary Specialists)

By WPXI.com

MCMURRAY, Pa. —

The 14-week-old puppy that was found with a 5-inch metal rod through its head and eye, has been medically cleared and is now ready for adoption.

University Veterinary Specialists Marketing Manager AJ Owen said the puppy is doing well and can see out of both eyes.

The puppy was found Feb. 3 after the UVS Express Pet Transport was dispatched to Bentleyville for a suspected abuse case. Officials have determined that the possible abuse occurred out of state and information is being passed along to that jurisdiction.

Nearly 100 people have applied to adopt the terrier mix and applications are still being accepted.

Several businesses and organizations helped raise enough money to cover the puppy’s medical expenses.

The puppy left the hospital Friday and is now living with a foster family. He will continue to have further brain and eye examinations. 

 
 

