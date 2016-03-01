Psychologists discover why we call people wrong names

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:28 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017
By Sarah Elsesser
Palm Beach Post
Has your parent ever called you by your sibling’s name or worse, the dog’s name? Psychologists have discovered why it happens.
Inadvertently calling someone the wrong name, whether by a parent, close friend or even a partner, happens because of love, according to Quartz.
The brain has a network that contains information about related people, places and things and when you call on that network, sometimes the brain activates related information along with wanted information, Quartz reported.
“Your mom calls you by your sibling’s name because she loves both of you, and associates you with one another,” Quartz said.
So the next time you get someone’s name wrong, you can tell them it’s scientifically proven to be out of love.
