President Donald Trump, center, salutes the U.S. Air Force security detail at Orlando International Airport during his arrival to visit to St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando, Fla., Friday, March 3, 2017. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

By Gregory Cox, Eleanor Roy and Palm Beach Post

At least one person was arrested Friday night during a protest at the Four Seasons Palm Beach, where President Donald Trump arrived for a Republican National Committee event.

Trump arrived in town earlier in the evening for a weekend stay.

A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office official confirmed the one arrest. Officials said a woman was also taken into custody and was being interviewed by the Secret Service.

The group’s Facebook page for the rally was titled “Hold the Morally Bankrupt Republicans Accountable for Trump.” About two to three dozen protesters gathered at the resort, where Florida Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio also are expected to show up for the GOP event this weekend.

Some demonstrators had microphones, and there was a cowbell and a drum. Officers were on hand in riot gear as the protest grew.

On Friday afternoon, organizer Ryan Hartman said the protesters were trying to show Trump that they oppose the election results.

“We’re just trying to deliver the message that we’re not going to die down,” Hartman said. “We’re fighting to get rid of Donald Trump.”

Hartman is also the organizer for a protest that is set to take place Saturday outside Mar-a-Lago. There also is a pro-Trump event planned for the same time at same location.

“The one tomorrow is a little sketchier,” Hartman said Friday afternoon. “We’re going to be outnumbered. We’re going to confront them.”

Hartman said he has not been in contact with the police, though Public Safety Director Kirk Blouin said he left Hartman a voicemail.