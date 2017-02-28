Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 | Posted: 9:16 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accounting firm responsible for organizing results and monitoring distribution of awards at the Oscars, has identified the man responsible for a snafu Sunday night in which "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as Best Picture instead of "Moonlight."
After releasing a statement apologizing to Faye Dunaway, Warren Beatty and the casts and crews of "Moonlight” and “La La Land," the company released another apology, acknowledging that an accountant with at firm is to blame for the mistake.
"PwC takes full responsibility for the series of mistakes and breaches of established protocols during last night's Oscars," the statement says. "PwC partner Brian Cullinan mistakenly handed the back-up envelope for Actress in a Leading Role instead of the envelope for Best Picture to presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.
"Once the error occurred, protocols for correcting it were not followed through quickly enough by Mr. Cullinan or his partner. We are deeply sorry for the disappointment suffered by the cast and crew of 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight.' We sincerely apologize to Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, Jimmy Kimmel, ABC and the Academy, none of whom (were) at fault for (Sunday) night's errors.
"We wish to extend our deepest gratitude to each of them for the graciousness they displayed during such a difficult moment. For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy."
February 28, 2017
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also released a statement about the incident.
Oscars 2017: Academy issues statement on Best Picture mishap
"We deeply regret the mistakes that were made during the presentation of the Best Picture category during last night's Oscar ceremony," the statement reads. "We apologize to the entire cast and crew of 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' whose experience was profoundly altered by this error. We salute the tremendous grace they displayed under the circumstances. To all involved — including our presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, the filmmakers, and our fans watching worldwide — we apologize.
"For the last 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC to handle the critical tabulation process, including the accurate delivery of results. PwC has taken full responsibility for the breaches of established protocols that took place during the ceremony. We have spent last night and today investigating the circumstances, and will determine what actions are appropriate going forward. We are unwaveringly committed to upholding the integrity of the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."
February 28, 2017
The Academy's statement on the 89th Oscars Best Picture.
The Academy's statement on the 89th Oscars Best Picture.
Tim Ryan, a senior partner and U.S. chairman at PwC, told Variety that he has spoken with Cullinan about the incident.
"He feels very, very terrible and horrible. He is very upset about this mistake. And it is also my mistake, our mistake, and we all feel very bad," Ryan said.
According to Cullinan's Twitter bio, he is a Cornell alumnus who is a managing partner for PwC's Southwest region. He is based out of Malibu, California.
