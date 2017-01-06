Follow us on

    Presidential daughters' swing set removed from White House, donated to DC organization

    White House swing seat
    Mark Wilson/Getty Images
    President Barack Obama walks past a new swing set as he departs the White House for Marine One on March 6, 2009 in Washington, DC. 

    By Natalie Dreier

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    WASHINGTON —

    It was an unofficial landmark on the White House grounds, but the swing set installed for Sasha and Malia Obama has a new home.

    A moving truck rolled in to the compound at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to remove the wooden structure and to take it to a D.C. charity, CNN reported.

    ">January 4, 2017

    President Barack Obama's administration offered the swing set to President-elect Donald Trump who has a young son, Barron, aged 10, but Trump's family declined it.

    The swing set was installed in 2009 while Sasha and Malia were in school, surprising them when they got home. Sasha was 7 and Malia was 10 during that first summer in the White House.

