Baby Savannah is a tiny, but she's a fighter.

She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 20 at just 30 weeks old because her mother was suffering from congestive heart failure.

"She weighed 3 pounds 6 ounces," mother Tanedra DuBose said.

A team of doctors and nurses gathered around DuBose during a cesarean section. There was a 30 to 40 percent chance she wouldn't make it.

"At the same time, I'm trying to process this while (I'm) also given paperwork to sign to say, 'Hey, in the event you don't make it, you know, we need someone to make decisions and care for your daughter,'" DuBose said.

She said she remembers herself slipping away and becoming weak as the C-section was happening, but hearing the cry of her daughter gave her strength.

"It was like a second wind," she said. "It was like the fight began."

She also pulled strength from the team of doctors, nurses and hospital staff that tended to her. They watched Savannah for any problems breathing or eating, the two biggest hurdles for premature babies.

"Savannah did really well," said Wolfson Children's Hospital NICU nurse manager Jennifer Southall. "She came off the ventilator quickly and started eating a few weeks later."

Baby Savannah went home Thursday night.

DuBose said that once she gets Savannah settled at home, she'll go back to the doctors to figure out the next step in getting her heart healthier.