Polo player, 17, dies after fall from horse during match

By Matt Morgan and Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

A 17-year-old polo player died Thursday after falling from a horse, multiple sources confirmed Friday. It's the third time since 2014 that a polo player has been killed in Palm Beach County, Florida.

>> Read more trending stories

Donovan Stratemann fell at Santa Clara Polo Club outside Wellington during a match at about 3:30 p.m., Thursday when his horse collided with another player's mount.

He was flown to a hospital by Trauma Hawk to Delray Medical Center, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said. It's unclear if he was still alive when the helicopter arrived.

">February 17, 2017

The polo community is mourning, said George DuPont, the executive director of the Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame on Lake Worth Road.

"It's always a tragedy when you lose anybody," DuPont said. "People are horrified and saddened."

A moment of silence is planned for Stratemann at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight.

Polo great Carlos Gracida died during a match in 2014 when he was thrown from his horse after another player accidentally hit it with a mallet. He was playing for Santa Clara at Everglades Polo Club.

Last year, Pony Express patron Bob Daniels died days after he was thrown from his horse during a match.

See the full story from the Palm Beach Post.