Polo player, 17, dies after fall from horse during match

Posted: 3:11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Matt Morgan and Chelsea Todaro
Palm Beach Post
WELLINGTON, Fla. —
A 17-year-old polo player died Thursday after falling from a horse, multiple sources confirmed Friday. It's the third time since 2014 that a polo player has been killed in Palm Beach County, Florida.
Donovan Stratemann fell at Santa Clara Polo Club outside Wellington during a match at about 3:30 p.m., Thursday when his horse collided with another player's mount.
He was flown to a hospital by Trauma Hawk to Delray Medical Center, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said. It's unclear if he was still alive when the helicopter arrived.
The polo community is mourning, said George DuPont, the executive director of the Museum of Polo and Hall of Fame on Lake Worth Road.
"It's always a tragedy when you lose anybody," DuPont said. "People are horrified and saddened."
A moment of silence is planned for Stratemann at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony tonight.
Polo great Carlos Gracida died during a match in 2014 when he was thrown from his horse after another player accidentally hit it with a mallet. He was playing for Santa Clara at Everglades Polo Club.
Last year, Pony Express patron Bob Daniels died days after he was thrown from his horse during a match.
