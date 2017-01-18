By KIRO7.com

A Washington woman arrested on attempted murder charges told Lynnwood officers she wanted to become a serial killer and had planned on eating her victim’s heart.

Lynnwood police were called to a Walgreen’s store late Sunday where the victim, a 29-year-old man, had fled after being stabbed at the Rodeo Inn at 20707 Highway 99.

The man said he had been stabbed in the chest by a woman he had met on Craigslist for “friendship and possible dating.” They ended up at the Rodeo Inn, where he paid for a room.

The victim told police that he and the 24-year-old woman were lying on the bed, and as they talked, she asked him several times if he was a serial killer.

Each time, he responded “no.” According to police documents, after the man told her “no” the last time, the woman climbed on top of him and said, "Well, I am a serial killer!"

She then grabbed a pocket knife from the counter, where she had placed it earlier, opened it and stabbed him in the chest, police said.

The victim was able to fight her off and then fled to get help. He was later taken to a hospital with a small wound in his pectoral muscle.

Meanwhile, additional Lynnwood officers found the suspect in the motel parking lot, where she was detained. A knife was found in her pocket, police said.

When the officer who interviewed the victim asked her what had occurred that evening, she replied, "I'm a loon," that she wanted to become a serial killer, and planned to kill the victim with a knife, arrest documents said.

The officer wrote in a Snohomish County Superform:

She was extremely emotionless when she spoke to me about attempting to kill (the victim). At one point throughout the conversation, she was more concerned with missing work the following day than facing the possible consequences of an aggravated assault.

The officer who first detained the woman said she had admitted to attempting to kill the man and had planned on eating his heart afterward.

Documents said she also told that officer that she had written a note to leave on the victim’s body after she killed him, explaining that she planned to kill again.

Officers established probable cause to arrest her for investigation of first-degree murder.