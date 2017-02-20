Follow us on

Posted: 10:08 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017

Police warn residents about escaped cows selling dairy products

cows on the loose
Police warned residents Sunday about a couple of suspicious creatures hawking dairy products door to door. (Photo: Suffield Police Department)

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SUFFIELD, Conn. —

Police warned residents Sunday about a couple of suspicious sales creatures hawking dairy products door to door.

Police captured the pair of escaped bovines standing in front of a house door. The two got out of their pen just down the road, investigators said.

“Officers determined that the two individuals did not have a solicitor's permit and were apprehended after a short foot pursuit,” the Suffield Police Department joked in a Facebook post.

After police captured the photo, they herded the cows back to their pen.

The cows escaped because the electric fence was broken.

“We would like to remind everyone to never open your doors to any unfamiliar cattle,” police said.

 
 

