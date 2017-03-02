Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 2:34 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 2:21 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017

Police track down mud-covered Florida man involved in Walmart fight

Dustin Arnold
Dustin Arnold (Volusia County Corrections)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. —

A Florida man accused of attempting to flee a fight at Walmart was spotted crawling through a muddy ditch by authorities in a police helicopter

>> Read more trending news 

According to WKMG, 35-year-old Dustin Arnold was one of four people in a truck early Wednesday morning that sped away from the scene of a fight at an Ormond Beach Walmart. When the truck, which was traveling on Interstate 95, crashed into a tree, all four people inside attempted to elude authorities on foot, police said.

A Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter was called in to help with the search. Deputies in the helicopter spotted Arnold crawling through a muddy ditch.

Officers on the ground closed in on Arnold, who arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to grand theft.

 

 
 

Trending News

 
 