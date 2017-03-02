By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post

A Florida man accused of attempting to flee a fight at Walmart was spotted crawling through a muddy ditch by authorities in a police helicopter

According to WKMG, 35-year-old Dustin Arnold was one of four people in a truck early Wednesday morning that sped away from the scene of a fight at an Ormond Beach Walmart. When the truck, which was traveling on Interstate 95, crashed into a tree, all four people inside attempted to elude authorities on foot, police said.

A Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter was called in to help with the search. Deputies in the helicopter spotted Arnold crawling through a muddy ditch.

Officers on the ground closed in on Arnold, who arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to grand theft.