Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:34 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 2:21 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. —
A Florida man accused of attempting to flee a fight at Walmart was spotted crawling through a muddy ditch by authorities in a police helicopter
According to WKMG, 35-year-old Dustin Arnold was one of four people in a truck early Wednesday morning that sped away from the scene of a fight at an Ormond Beach Walmart. When the truck, which was traveling on Interstate 95, crashed into a tree, all four people inside attempted to elude authorities on foot, police said.
A Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter was called in to help with the search. Deputies in the helicopter spotted Arnold crawling through a muddy ditch.
Officers on the ground closed in on Arnold, who arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to grand theft.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}