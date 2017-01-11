By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Florida police are investigating at least two students who they say brought a gun to their high school and posed for selfies with it before posting the photograph to social media.

>> Read more trending stories

St. Petersburg Police spokeswoman Yolanda Fernandez said officers became aware of the incident at Lakewood High School at the end of school day, the Tampa Bay Times reported. She did not say how many students were involved and whether charges would be filed.

One student was interviewed at the school and officers visited the home of a second student, the Times reported. Fernandez said she did not know what kind of gun was brought on campus or whether it was loaded. She confirmed that the gun was recovered off campus.

A Lakewood High teacher who knew about the photos notified school administrators, who alerted the school resource officer, Fernandez told the Times. The photo of the students posing with the gun on campus was taken Tuesday and had been circulating on social media.

This is the second weapon found at Lakewood's campus this school year. A 15-year-old student was arrested in August after police discovered a loaded handgun hidden under his clothes.