Police release video years after incident involving Oklahoma RB

By Nathan Thompson

FOX23.com

Police in Norman, Oklahoma, released the video of an interview with Amelia Molitor after she was punched in the face by former University of Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon in 2014.

>> Read more trending news

In the interview, Molitor said Mixon harassed her outside of a Norman restaurant by making degrading sexual advances. She said he also used a homophobic slur toward one of her friends.

“I was definitely disturbed by what was happening outside,” Molitor said.

The interview took place on August 14, 2014, less than three weeks after the incident.

She told police that Mixon and three others catcalled her that night.

“Suggesting I go home with him and making very specific suggestions about what I could do, you know, to pleasure him,” Molitor said.

She told police she went into the restaurant because she thought it would be safe. Moments later Mixon followed her in and punched her.

“I remember like a flash of looking at Joe like he was in front of me and then it was like I got hit by a train,” Molitor said.

Mixon most recently apologized for the incident last December and said his actions were not acceptable. He was charged with misdemeanor assault in 2014 and entered an Alford plea. He was suspended from the team that season.

Norman police said they released the two-and-a-half-year-old video now because of several requests.