Updated: 11:06 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 9:24 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
ERLANGER, Ky. —
A police officer is going above the call of duty to help an elderly man with dementia when no one else would.
Sergeant Jon Sterling, public information officer for the Erlanger Police Department in Kentucky, met Norm four years ago. Now, he checks on Norm everyday.
Norm, 83, is a Korean War veteran.
“If you know Norm, if you know anybody that is just in need, it doesn’t take a whole lot to care,” Sterling told WXIX.
Sterling stops by Norm’s apartment to make sure he eats everyday and takes his medicine. He recently became Norm’s power of attorney and helped him get his Social Security and veteran benefits.
Norm doesn't have any family, and Sterling is working on getting full-time guardianship of Norm, WXIX reported.
Sterling recently found a care facility for Norm to live, but the cost is about $5,500. He created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Norm to stay at the facility.
“The good news is that between his Social Security benefits and new veteran benefits he can receive the care he needs,” Sterling wrote the accoung page. “The bad news is that it will cost $5,500 to get him in the door.”
Sterling reached the $5,500 goal in less than 24 hours.
As of Friday afternoon, more than $10,000 had been raised.
Sterling wrote on social media that Norm would be moving into the facility this week.
***UPDATE - Because of YOU Norm received more than what I asked for in less than 24 hours. A thousand thanks. Norm...Posted by Jon Frickin Sterling on Sunday, February 26, 2017
