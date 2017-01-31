Follow us on

Updated: 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017

Police: Mom falsely reported child missing so cops would find her stolen car faster

Janylia Fails
Via Columbus Division of Police / Facebook

By Richard Wilson and Breaking News Staff

Dayton Daily News

COLUMBUS, Ohio —

An Ohio woman is accused of falsely reporting her 4-year-old daughter missing so officers would find her stolen car more quickly.

According to WBNS, an Amber Alert was issued in central Ohio on Monday when Jessica Pickett of Columbus reportedly told police that her daughter, Janylia Fails, was in the vehicle left running in front of the home on North Fourth Street. The girl was later found safe and unharmed; police said she had been with her aunt since Sunday evening.

Authorities said Pickett told them her daughter was asleep in the backseat of the vehicle so it would be found faster. 

Pickett has been charged with falsification, police said. Franklin County Children Services officials have taken the child and two siblings, ages 5 and 2, into protective custody.  

Police said they also arrested 22-year-old Bradley Stroud on a charge of grand theft auto.



