Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 | Posted: 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017
By Richard Wilson and Breaking News Staff
Dayton Daily News
COLUMBUS, Ohio —
An Ohio woman is accused of falsely reporting her 4-year-old daughter missing so officers would find her stolen car more quickly.
According to WBNS, an Amber Alert was issued in central Ohio on Monday when Jessica Pickett of Columbus reportedly told police that her daughter, Janylia Fails, was in the vehicle left running in front of the home on North Fourth Street. The girl was later found safe and unharmed; police said she had been with her aunt since Sunday evening.
Authorities said Pickett told them her daughter was asleep in the backseat of the vehicle so it would be found faster.
Pickett has been charged with falsification, police said. Franklin County Children Services officials have taken the child and two siblings, ages 5 and 2, into protective custody.
Police said they also arrested 22-year-old Bradley Stroud on a charge of grand theft auto.
*2nd UPDATE 10:33AM 1/30/17 The missing child, Janylia Fails has been located unharmed in the area of where the car was...Posted by Columbus Division of Police on Monday, January 30, 2017
