Police: Man beaten, robbed after meeting woman from dating site

Police say man was beaten, robbed after meeting woman on dating site

By Nefertiti Jaquez

WSBTV.com

A man was set up, beaten then robbed after he met a woman on a popular dating site.

The Atlanta Police Department is warning people about the dangers of online dating as these “setups" are now becoming a trend across our area.

WSBTV's Nefertiti Jaquez spoke to the victim, who said he feared for his life.

“I was scared, I didn’t know what to do. I said, ‘I guess this is it,’ you know? I guess this is the end of my life,” said the victim, who did not want to be identified.

His fear comes after he said he was set up by a woman, then beaten and robbed by a group of men.

It all unfolded on Dec. 12.

The 19-year-old victim said he met the woman, who calls herself "Destiny," on the popular online dating site Plenty of Fish and agreed to meet with her for a date.

“We were like, ‘Let’s hang out.’ She was like, ‘We can hang out on my place.’ ‘I was like sure why not,’” the victim said.

The two agreed “Destiny” and her sister would pick him up at his Marietta home and go hang out.

The victim said “Destiny” took a detour and made a stop near Hightower Road in Northwest Atlanta.

“Then out of nowhere someone with a gun comes to the window and says, ‘Yo get out of the car, give me your clothes, your money, your shoes your everything,’” the victim said.

Police said he was hit, then shoved into a separate car where three men were waiting and where he was told to strip down to his boxers.

“After a while the guy says, ‘We should kill him,’” the victim said.

While suspects spared his life, the victim said he’ll never forget the fear he felt.

He warns online daters to be careful:

“Meet at like a café, a restaurant or a public place where people are around,” the victim said.

Police echoed the victim's advice and said if anyone has any information in the case to call the police department.