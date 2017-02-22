Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Posted: 7:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2017

Police: Flannel shirt on woman’s windshield was a prank

Related

View Larger
Woman being followed in parking garage photo
PeopleImages / DigitalVision / Getty Images
Woman being followed in parking garage (stock photo)

Hot Right Now

More

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

FLINT TOWNSHIP. Mich. —

A Michigan woman who believed she was the target of a human trafficker’s tactic was actually the victim of a prank, according to police.

>> Read more trending news

WEYI reported that two men admitted to putting the shirt on Ashley Hardacre’s car as a prank. They told police they did not know of the prank’s connection to human trafficking and apologized for scaring Hardacre. 

On Feb. 16, Hardacre said she found a flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wiper while leaving her job at Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township, Michigan. There also was a running car nearby. 

Feeling uneasy, she left the parking lot and discarded the shirt after taking a picture of it. 

Hardacre reported the incident on Facebook along with a message that has been shared more than 100,000 times; the post has since been taken down. 

Flint Township police also saw the post and made contact with Hardacre.

A follow-up investigation and mall security camera footage produced a vehicle description and the two possible suspects.  Security camera footage also showed the men leaving the parking lot more than an hour after Hardacre left, WEYI reported. 

Police: Two men have admitted to putting a shirt on a woman's car as a prank and did not know of its human trafficking connection.

Posted by NBC25 News on Thursday, February 23, 2017

 
 

Trending News

 
 