Plane makes emergency landing after 'security issue'

An American Airlines plane traveling from Ohio to Arizona made an unscheduled stop Thursday morning in St. Louis because of an unspecified "security issue," according to multiple reports.

Flight 534 from Columbus to Phoenix was diverted before 9 a.m. CST, KMOV reported. A spokeswoman for the FBI's St. Louis Division told WCMH that "some kind of threat" led to the stop, although she did not elaborate. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that bomb-sniffing dogs were searching the plane.

Airport operations were not affected, officials at Lambert–St. Louis International Airport said.

Pilots asked to land in St. Louis and for "a security check of the aircraft," Jeff Lea, a spokesman for the airport, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He did not elaborate on what prompted the check.

An American Airlines spokesman told the newspaper that the plane had five crew members and 113 passengers on board. He also declined to elaborate on the security issue.

Passengers were evacuated from the aircraft. Police and fire officials were at the scene.