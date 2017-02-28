Pilot killed when plane crashes into building in Massachusetts

By Fox25Boston.com

The pilot of a small plane was killed on Tuesday afternoon when it crashed into a building in Methuen, Massachusetts, according to Mayor Stephen Zanni.

The tail of the plane could be seen sticking out of the roof of the building on Riverview Boulevard, right across the river from the airport in Lawrence. Zanni said no one in the building was injured when the plane crashed into it shortly before 1:30 p.m.

The mayor told Fox25Boston that firefighters could see smoke coming from the hole in the building, but flames were not visible from the outside. Fire departments were fighting the flames, according to Massachusetts State Police.

"Everything is under control here, but it's a very unfortunate situation," Zanni said.

Witnesses told Fox25Boston that the plane seemed to "nose-dive" into the building. Other witnesses said the plane was on fire when it went down.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane, a Sonex aircraft, was on its "one-mile final approach" to the Lawrence Municipal Airport when it crashed just across the river at the apartment complex.

The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause for the accident.

Eight people were in the building and were all evacuated. Residents said several people live in the building and have pets.