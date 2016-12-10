Pit bull places 11 puppies in foster woman's lap

By HotTopics.tv

Grayce the pit bull is one loving pooch.

A video posted Tuesday on social media shows the new mother gently picking up all 11 of her puppies and placing them safely on Stevoni Wells Doyle’s lap.

“I think she feels unsure still as a new mom. And she needed love and reassurance from someone she loves and trusts,” Doyle told The Dodo.

The dogs will be available for adoption in the Utah area in about eight weeks, according to Range Rovers, a dog rescue group.