Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 3:04 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 | Posted: 3:04 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

'Pioneer Woman' says goodbye to 'Charlie the Ranch Dog' in bittersweet blog post

Charlie the Ranch Dog
Via The Pioneer Woman - Ree Drummond / Facebook

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Greg Brown

Fox23.com

PAWHUSKA, Okla. —

Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, is mourning the loss of her dog, Charles.

Charles, the title character in Drummond's "Charlie the Ranch Dog" children's books, died Sunday, according to Drummond's website.

>> Read the post here



Posted by The Pioneer Woman - Ree Drummond on Monday, January 9, 2017

The basset hound had suffered from lymphoma over the past year. When its conditioned worsened, Drummond said she decided to have the dog put to sleep.

Many took to Twitter to tell Drummond about the dog's impact on their families.

">January 9, 2017

In a post on her website, Drummond said she will allow parents to decide whether or not to tell their children about Charlie's death. 

"It might not be necessary if they are younger!" she added.

>> Read more trending stories

Drummond is the television personality behind Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman," which stems from her longtime blogging about ranch life and Southern living. 

She recently opened The Mercantile in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where she lives.

 
 

Trending News

 
 