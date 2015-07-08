Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A heartwarming story about a girl and her dog in Montana is making headlines.
It all started when the Humane Society of Western Montana posted pictures of Jerri McCutcheon and her new teacup Chihuahua, Minnie, on Facebook. Soon after, they went viral.
The photos clearly show how happy McCutcheon, 73, is to have Minnie.
“She brings back that presence in my home I didn’t recognize was gone,” McCutcheon explained to ABC News.
“Now the house doesn’t feel as empty. I haven’t had anyone to talk to. It was a void and she has filled that.”
McCutcheon lost her beloved Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, Brandi, last May when the 11-year-old dog died.
“I swore I wouldn’t have another dog,” she said.
But then McCutcheon met Minnie, thanks to her granddaughter, who felt her grandmother needed another dog and she was right.
“This little girl is starved for love and I’ve got it to give,” McCutcheon said.
Our sweet photos of Minnie and her adopter have gone viral! We are so happy to share this heartwarming story with so many people!Posted by The Humane Society of Western Montana on Tuesday, January 31, 2017
