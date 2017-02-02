NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 02: Men pray during a protest by ethinic Yemenis and supporters over President Donald Trump's executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries, including Yemen on February 2, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. At least 1,000 Yemeni-owned bodegas and grocery-stores across the city shut down from noon to 8 p.m. today to protest the order. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Business owners and supporters took to New York's Brooklyn borough Thursday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, which prevents immigrants from seven majority Muslim countries coming to the United States.

CBS New York reported that over 1,000 business owners and supporters rallied in Brooklyn. About 1,000 businesses across the city participated in protests.

"Most store owners don’t close down their businesses even when there’s a hurricane," organizer Widad Hassan told WCBS. "It’s definitely a sacrifice, but I think for many of them it’s more important that people are paying attention to what this ban means for them and how it’s been negatively impacting them."

The protests have been largely peaceful. See images from the Brooklyn protests below.