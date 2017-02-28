Photo of Kellyanne Conway kneeling on Oval Office couch sparks Twitter debate
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP / Getty Images
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway (left) checks her phone after taking a photo as President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges pose for a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House before a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 27, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Just as the jokes about the fictitious "Bowling Green massacre" and "alternative facts" were starting to die down, White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway is once again at the center of a Twitter debate.
According to USA Today and The Week, the Agence France-Presse news service tweeted a photo Monday of Conway kneeling on the Oval Office sofa after taking a snapshot of President Donald Trump with the heads of dozens of historically black colleges.
