PetSmart recalls dog food contaminated with metal

Updated: 7:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 | Posted: 6:23 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017
PetSmart has issued a voluntary recall of one of its adult dog food products after metal was found in some cans.
Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food was sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in stores nationwide. The product, which was sold in 13.2-ounce cans between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, could be contaminated with metal. The issue is a choking hazard to pets.
The recall was initiated after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints. Customers can call PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638.
Another dog food product was recalled earlier this month. Illinois-based Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food recalled specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product because they were contaminated with pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug.
