Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 8:12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017
By Elizabeth Vale
As the rest of America reacts to the daily news coming out of Washington, D.C., former President Obama is taking it easy and enjoying some downtime in the Caribbean.
While Obama has taken a few moments out of his vacation to comment on current issues, he’s stayed mostly silent since leaving the White House on Jan. 20.
Now, new pictures have emerged of the former president vacationing, showing him relaxed and enjoying himself in the Virgin Islands.
Images show the 44th president at a beach with sunglasses, flip flops and his hat to the back. One picture shows him seated next to billionaire businessman Richard Branson.
Not surprisingly, people on Twitter had a lot to say about the pictures.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}