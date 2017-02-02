Follow us on

Updated: 8:31 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Posted: 8:12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017

People love pictures of Barack Obama's backwards hat in the Virgin Islands

Barack Obama
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President Barack Obama walks on the colonnade after leaving the Oval Office for the last time as President, in Washington, D.C. on January 20, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images)

By Elizabeth Vale

Courtesy of Rare.us

As the rest of America reacts to the daily news coming out of Washington, D.C., former President Obama is taking it easy and enjoying some downtime in the Caribbean.

While Obama has taken a few moments out of his vacation to comment on current issues, he’s stayed mostly silent since leaving the White House on Jan. 20. 

Now, new pictures have emerged of the former president vacationing, showing him relaxed and enjoying himself in the Virgin Islands. 

Images show the 44th president at a beach with sunglasses, flip flops and his hat to the back. One picture shows him seated next to billionaire businessman Richard Branson.

Not surprisingly, people on Twitter had a lot to say about the pictures.

 
 

