Passengers kicked off flight after run-in with Ivanka Trump

Posted: 12:21 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
Flight attendants on a JetBlue flight leaving New York City kicked a pair of passengers off the plane Thursday after they had a run-in with Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, according to multiple reports.
The circumstances surrounding the run-in were not immediately clear. In a trio of tweets posted Thursday morning by passenger Matthew Lasner, a professor of urban policy professor at Manhattan's Hunter College, he said that he and his husband spotted the couple at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
"My husband (is) chasing them down to harass them," Lasner wrote in one of the since-deleted tweets.
Nearly an hour later, Lasner wrote that he and his husband had been kicked off of their JetBlue flight because of Trump and Kushner.
"My husband expressed displeasure in a calm tone, JetBlue staff overheard, and they kicked us off the plane," he wrote.
He shared a photo of Trump sitting in the aircraft in a subsequent tweet and wrote that "JetBlue kicked us off our flight when a (flight) attendant overheard my husband expressing displeasure about flying (with the) Trumps."
However, a report from TMZ claimed that the pair was kicked off after Lasner's husband yelled at Trump and began "jeering" at her kids.
Citing an unnamed passenger on the flight, the entertainment news site said that Lasner's husband shouted, "Your father is ruining the country," at Trump.
"Why is she on our flight?" he yelled, according to TMZ. "She should be flying private."
In a statement, JetBlue said it the decision to remove passengers from flights "is not taken lightly."
"If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight," the statement said. "In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."
