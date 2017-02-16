NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: A gate is shut at the popular Brooklyn restaurant Frankies 457 as they have closed for the day in solidarity with the 'A Day Without Immigrants,' boycott/strike on February 16, 2017 in New York, United States. Across the country hundreds of restaurants and eateries are closing for the day to protest President Trump's immigration agenda and to highlight the contributions of immigrants to U.S. business and life. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

By Fiza Pirani

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A bilingual day care in South Carolina closed its doors Thursday in support of immigrants, leaving many parents scrambling to find alternate care, a South Carolina newspaper reported.

According to IslandPacket.com, administrators at the Little Steps Daycare and Preschool in Bluffton, South Carolina, let parents know Wednesday evening through a Facebook post that the school would be closed for A Day Without Immigrants, a national strike against President Donald Trump’s travel ban and crackdown on illegal immigration.

The announcement, shared on a Little Steps Facebook profile and not currently visible to the public, included the following:

“As an educational institution, I do not mix politics nor any beliefs within the day care’s decisions, but all our staff members are immigrants,” an administrator wrote. “I cannot take away their right of protesting for what they believe is not fair.

“Even though everyone working in Little Steps is legal in this country, we believe it’s imperative to join this movement and protest since there are family relatives and friends being affected by all the raids and it saddened us to see the way ... things are being taken care of.”

To show the impact of immigrant labor and dollars on the U.S. economy, immigrants across the country are participating by missing school, work and avoiding shopping on Thursday. Businesses like the South Carolina day care are also participating.

Many parents were outraged by the short notice, including Lauren Malphrus, who pulled up to the facility Thursday morning and struggled to find alternate care for her 3-year-old son.

“Why didn’t they tell me?” she told IslandPacket.com. “Why didn’t they call the parents? I’ve got to go to work.”

Others urged the facility keep politics out of business.

A few parents commented on the Little Steps Facebook thread in support of the bold statement.

“The whole point of the boycott is to show people how much they depend on immigrants every day. Sure seems to be working,” one parent wrote, according to IslandPacket.com.

