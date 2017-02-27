Parents hog-tie son with duct tape, go to dinner, police said

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. —
A Wisconsin couple are facing charges after police said they confined their 12-year-old son with duct tape and then went to dinner, leaving the child home alone.
According to police, the child was left in the mother's car when she went into a local store. The boy left the car to buy Silly Putty at another location. When she found out where he went, she told her son that he had to return the toy before going home, WISN reported.
After the outing, police said that Ann Kubehl told her husband, Ismael Guzman, what happened.
Police said that's when Guzman took duct tape and hog-tied the child, wrapping the tape around his head and mouth, WISN reported.
Police said that Kubehl and Guzman left the boy in the hallway in their home and then went to dinner 25 minutes away.
The next day, the boy's school principal noticed marks on him and alerted police.
Originally Kubehl told them that she went to a grocery store that night, but police said that her story didn't match Guzman's. She later told them where they really went.
Kubehl allegedly told police that they can remove her child from their care, "but I don't want the neglect charges because that will take my job away," WISN reported.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}