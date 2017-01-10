Paralyzed NYPD detective Steven McDonald dies at 59

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NEW YORK —
A NYPD detective left paralyzed after an on-duty shooting who inspired many has died.
Steven McDonald was 59. He suffered a heart attack on Friday and died Tuesday, according to PIX11.
McDonald was paralyzed from the neck down in 1986 when he was shot by a teen bicycle thief. After a lengthy rehabilitation, and with the help of a respirator and a wheelchair, McDonald remained on duty with the NYPD, traveling to various precincts to talk to young officers on the force.
His presence was an inspiration to many. Rep. Pete King called McDonald “a great friend” and a “man of enormous courage and spirit.”
January 10, 2017
NYPD Det. Steven McDonald was a great friend & man of enormous courage & spirit. My prayers are w Patty Anne/Connor. I mourn his death. RIP— Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing)January 10, 2017
NYPD Det. Steven McDonald was a great friend & man of enormous courage & spirit. My prayers are w Patty Anne/Connor. I mourn his death. RIP— Rep. Pete King (@RepPeteKing)
McDonald’s son, Conor McDonald, followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the NYPD in 2010.
January 10, 2017
Rest In Peace Steven McDonald.— New York Rangers (@NYRangers)
Our friend. Our hero. Above and beyond. pic.twitter.com/6xOHSGnlyOpic.twitter.com/6xOHSGnlyO— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) January 10, 2017
Rest In Peace Steven McDonald.
Our friend. Our hero. Above and beyond.
