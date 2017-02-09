Portland's prized 14,530-pound pachyderm, Packy, drops part of his whole wheat peanut butter birthday cake at the Metro Washington Park Zoo in Portland, Ore., Saturday, April 12, 1997.

Portland's prized 14,530-pound pachyderm, Packy, drops part of his whole wheat peanut butter birthday cake at the Metro Washington Park Zoo in Portland, Ore., Saturday, April 12, 1997.

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Packy, whose birth in 1962 received worldwide attention for being the first elephant born in the Western Hemisphere in 44 years, has been euthanized.

Oregon Zoo officials announced the news Thursday via Twitter: “With great sadness, we said goodbye to Packy this morning. This is a tremendous loss for all of us.”

>> Read more trending stories

">February 9, 2017

Packy had been in ill health since last fall, when it was discovered the elephant was suffering from a drug-resistant strain of tuberculosis, according to the Oregon Zoo new release. The zoo’s veterinary staff had run out of treatment options.

The zoo said that scientists learned a great deal from Packy over the years, which helped improve elephant welfare, care and housing at zoos around the world.

A memorial event is in the works, but in the meantime, Oregon Zoo officials encourage fans to share memories of Packy on its Facebook page.