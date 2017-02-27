In this May 1, 2009, file photo, Australian producer Jan Chapman attends a press conference for the film 'Bright Star' during the 62nd International film festival in Cannes, southern France. Chapman tells Variety that she is "alive and well" despite her photo’s inclusion in the “In Memoriam” tribute at the Oscars on Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

An Australian movie producer was accidentally featured in the "In Memoriam" segment at Sunday night’s Oscars despite the fact that she is “alive and well.”

According to People, an image of Jan Chapman was used to remember Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer who died in October 2016.

“I was devastated by the use of my image in place of my great friend and long-time collaborator Janet Patterson,” Chapman told Variety. “I had urged her agency to check any photograph which might be used and understand that they were told that the Academy had it covered.”

Chapman, who reportedly worked with Patterson on “The Piano” and “The Last Days of Chez Nous,” was “very disappointed” that the mistake wasn’t realized ahead of the ceremony.

“I am alive and well and an active producer,” she said.