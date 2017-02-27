Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 12:56 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 | Posted: 12:56 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017
By Michelle Ewing
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LOS ANGELES —
Oops.
The 89th annual Academy Awards went out with a bang – an epic mixup over which film took the Oscar for best picture.
After Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, who were apparently given the wrong winner's card, announced that "La La Land" had won the award, producer Jordan Horowitz made a shocking revelation onstage as the filmmakers were giving their thank-yous: "Moonlight" was the real victor.
Celebrities and fans immediately took to social media to share their reactions.
