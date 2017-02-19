Fox23.com

An Oklahoma restaurant stirred up a heated debate when the owner fired a dozen employees who participated in the Day Without Immigrants protest.

The nationwide protest was organized Thursday in response to President Donald Trump’s goal of increasing the deportation of illegal immigrants. The strike was held to show how important immigrants are to businesses.

Some say the employees of the I Don’t Care Bar and Grill in Catoosa were treated too harshly, but others believed consequences were necessary for missing work.

“If you have 12 people who feel strongly and want to make a stand, I think management should have taken a look at that and at least stood by them or give them some time,” Broken Arrow resident Catherine Bishop said.

The restaurant’s managers would only confirm that 12 people were fired for not showing up to work and not calling beforehand.

The restaurant posted to its Facebook page that it was now hiring. Some in the comments say they don’t plan to return, but others support management’s decision.