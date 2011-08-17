Officers take selfies in front of burning home; owner OK with it

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2017
File photo
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
LONG ISLAND, New York —
While two New York police officers are getting heat for video showing them taking a selfie in front of a burning house, the homeowner, also in law enforcement, does not have a problem with the behavior.
The video shows two Nassau County police officers apparently taking selfies on the sidewalk in front of the burning house Thursday on Long Island, according to WNBC. Moments after, one of the officers asked another man taking selfies to leave the scene.
The house was destroyed in the fire. There were no injuries.
"I'm not taking any offense. I'm not offended at all by this,” the homeowner, a NYPD sergeant, told WNBC Friday.
The images don’t give the full context of the incident, a neighbor said.
Emma Zaccarini, 86, said the officers had just rescued her from her house, which is next door to the conflagration moments before taking the selfie.
Nassau County Police Department is investigating.
"The contents of this video are very concerning to the department and are currently under investigation," the department said in a statement to WNBC. "If these officers are found to be in violation of any department rules and regulations, they will be appropriately disciplined."
