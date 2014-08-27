Officer's split-second decision not to shoot saves suspect's life

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas —
A Texas police officer saved a man’s life with his split-second decision not to shoot him.
After following the suspect on a chase that ended in a resident’s driveway in a neighborhood, the man got out of the truck with his hands in a gesture like he had a gun.
The officer yelled he was going to shoot, but in an instant he noticed the man did not actually have a gun -- he was holding a knife and a flashlight.
“Honestly, I think I almost killed that guy,” veteran Grand Prairie police officer Jeff Payne told NBC DFW. “If it hadn’t been for that split second, I probably would have.”
Rather than fire his pistol, Payne unleashed his K-9 partner, Jurek.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries, then taken to jail.
Payne was commended by his boss.
“I thought you did a great job,” police chief Steve Dye told Payne. “Your restraint, your level of training, and also saving his life.”
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}