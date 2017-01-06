Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:07 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. —
An Oklahoma City police officer is recovering after police say a driver shot him in the leg.
Police said Officer Brian Southerland was conducting routine traffic stops Sunday evening in Oklahoma City when a driver suddenly began shooting at him.
Southerland’s dashcam captured the moment when he ducked for cover after gunshots rang out, KFOR reported. A bullet struck him in the leg, piercing a major artery.
According to KOCO, a good Samaritan pulled over and rushed to help the officer. Video shows the man running to his car to grab a bow string and shirt to make a tourniquet for Southerland.
An Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy arrived a few minutes later and used a kit to stop the bleeding before paramedics arrived.
Southerland is expected to make a full recovery.
Cory Lee Hartsell, 27, was arrested and is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Southerland.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}