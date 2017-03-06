Officer braves flames to save family dog

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Sgt. Brett Thompson was patrolling in his cruiser when he saw flames shooting from a house.

There was a car in the driveway and loud barking coming from inside. Rather than wait for the fire department, Thompson sprang into action.

“It was one of those things. I didn't even think about it, going in," Thompson told WDAF. "I would do it regardless. Animal, human, anybody, that's what I do, and I don't even think twice about going into situations."

Thompson forced his way inside and was greeted by Bella, 5, a yellow Labrador, wagging her tail.

Firefighters arrived and took care of the flames, as well as Bella. Her owners told WDAF that they are thankful for Thompson’s action.

"I got three dogs at home myself. I expect someone would do that for me and my dog,” Thompson said. “They're family.”

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.