Obamacare poll: Few want repeal without replacement

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By Charles Elmore

Palm Beach Post

A new poll released Friday finds one in five voters want the Affordable Care Act repealed before a replacement plan is ready, highlighting challenges for a new Congress. Incoming president Donald Trump tweeted to GOP legislators to “be careful” last week.

To break it down, 20 percent of people surveyed want it gone immediately, with details worked out later. Another 28 percent say to wait to repeal until a replacement plan has been announced, the Kaiser Family Foundation said.

Meanwhile, 47 percent want to keep the health law entirely, exposing a nearly even national split on whether Obamacare is worth saving.

">January 6, 2017